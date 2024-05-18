Georgian PM ready to discuss foreign agent bill with youth

18 May. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze offered the youth participating in demonstrations against the foreign agent bill to select 10 representatives and participate in “public discussions” on the controversial law.

Kobakhidze suggested having a “healthy discussion” on the backdrop of “significantly reduced level of violence” from protesters at recent demonstrations against the law.

He stressed that the future of Georgia belongs to the youth and it must be run in the future by young people who support or oppose the transparency law today.

The PM also said the ruling team was “completely open all this time” to discuss the law, and noted his Government had also offered foreign ambassadors in the country to join public discussions regarding the legislative piece, but the ambassadors avoided the public discussions.