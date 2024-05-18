Iran initiates accession of new countries to BRICS

18 May. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani said the BRICS group of emerging economies is the core of the international will to build a justice-based world and serve the interests of independent countries.

Addressing the 15th International Economic Forum "Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum 2024" in Kazan, Kani said the BRICS group serves as the "core and engine of a global collective effort for creating a world rooted in justice and safeguarding the interests of independent countries.

According to him, Iran and Russia are determined to make use of BRICS' active and joint capabilities to establish a just world.

"Our firm will in the BRICS group is to prepare the ground for the joining of other regional and international actors to move more effectively and efficiently in international relations," Kani said.

Given growing relations between Tehran and Moscow in recent years, the two sides need to turn common capacities into multilateral projects to further boost mutual relations and use the capacities of regional and international countries in this regard, the Iranian diplomat emphasized.

The minister said Iran and Russia are determined to improve bilateral cooperation in different sectors with the purpose of establishing relations based on justice among independent countries.