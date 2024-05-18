IAEA chair to visit Russia in May

18 May. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi revealed plans to visit Russia in May to discuss technical matters concerning the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant.

According to the IAEA chief, his wisit may take place closer to the end of the month. He indicated the possibility of visiting Kaliningrad during the trip, intending to address nuclear power plant safety issues with Russian officials, RIA Novosti reported.

Grossi emphasized that the discussions would focus on technical aspects, with Rosatom's Director General, Alexei Likhachev, likely representing Russia.