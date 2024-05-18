Ilham Aliyev lays foundation for villages in Eastern Zangezur

18 May. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the Jabrayil and Zangilan districts in the Eastern Zangezur region on May 18.

In the Jabrayil region, Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation for the villages of Boyuk Marjanli, Karkhulu, Sarijalli and Mashanli.

In the Zangilan region, Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva took part in the opening of the Aghali Hotel in the village of Aghali. The Azerbaijani president also laid the foundation stone for the Minjivan settlement in Zangilan district.

In addition, the Azerbaijani leader took part in the inauguration of the Zangilan and Shayifli hydroelectric power plants operated by the Azerenerji OJSC.