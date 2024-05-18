FIFA proposes introducing special gesture to combat racism

18 May. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

FIFA has announced a robust anti-racism programme based on five “pillars” during the 74th FIFA Congress in Bangkok.

The first pillar of the proposal intends to make racism a specific offence which is included in all member associations' disciplinary codes and has its own "specific and severe sanctions, including match forfeits".

The crossed-hands gesture will be used by referees to signal an in-game procedure in which matches are paused twice and warnings are given, with the game to then be abandoned in the event of further racism.

In pillar three - 'criminal charges' - FIFA called for racism to be recognised as a criminal offence in every country, and said it would push for severe sanctions in the countries where it is already an offence.

FIFA also said it would promote education initiatives with schools and governments to "provide a future free of racism", while an anti-racism panel made up of former players will be set up to review the progress of the proposal.

Fifa said it will "pause, suspend and abandon games in cases of racism".