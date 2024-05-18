Unrest in Kyrgyzstan - what happened in Bishkek?

18 May. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

About 1,000 people took to the streets of Bishkek last night. Violent clashes have erupted between student groups from India and Pakistan. About 30 peoople were inured.

Security forces cordoned off a street in the center of the Kyrgyz capital, where a crowd gathered after a conflict in a hostel, and water cannons were brought to the site.

According to the Kyrgyz Interior Ministry’s press service, police officers worked in a reinforced mode, conducting explanatory work with citizens. In addition, the movement of vehicles on all streets of the capital was restored.

On May 13, a fight broke out in the yard of a Bishkek hostel for foreigners. Several residents were beaten. On May 17 evening, hundreds of men gathered in front of the hostel to "deal with the foreigners". Reinforced police units arrived at the scene and detained about 10 people from the crowd.

A criminal case was opened for the beating of the locals, and three foreigners were detained.