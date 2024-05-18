Islamic deposit to become available to muslims in Russia

18 May. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

This year, Sberbank clients will be able to open an Islamic deposit. The new service will be available for individuals and will be provided in accordance with Islamic finance.

The Islamic deposit will become available to Sberbank clients this year, senior vice president of the bank Oleg Ganeev said.

"By the end of the year, we are going to provide a deposit for individuals, taking into account the specifics of Islamic finance. Thus, the deposit cannot have a guaranteed interest rate; it must be tied to a specific instrument, due to which the profitability will be formed for our client,”

– Ganeev said.

He clarified that the bank now offers 14 services to Muslim clients, both for individuals and legal entities. Islamic banking is in demand, Sber’s product line will expand, Ganeev added.