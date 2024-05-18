Minor earthquake hits Rutulsky district of Dagestan

18 May. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Today, seismologists recorded a minor earthquake of magnitude 3.9, which occurred in the Rutulsky district of Dagestan. Residents did not feel the tremors.

Today, an earthquake was recorded in the Rutulsky district of Dagestan, the magnitude of which was 3.9, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations for Dagestan reports.

The epicenter of the earthquake was near the village of Shinaz, and its source was at a depth of 20 km.

The earthquake passed without a trace for the local population. Tremors on the surface of the earth were hardly felt, so there were no complaints or calls from local residents.