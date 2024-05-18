Lavrov outlines priorities of Eurasian security

18 May. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Providing its own security, Russia sees exclusively friendly states and alliances with them as partners, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, speaking at the meeting of the 32nd CFDP Assembly.

The basis of the concept of pan-Eurasian security can and should be regional organizations that already have relations with each other, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said today, speaking at a meeting of the 32nd Assembly of the Council for Foreign and Defense Policy (CFDP).

“For us, work in these areas is a continuation of efforts to form a large Eurasian partnership… The Great Eurasian Partnership and the relations between its structures that have already been formalized are developing. These relations can become the basis of the concept of Eurasian security, which are obliged to consider,”

- Sergey Lavrov said.

The Foreign Minister also set priorities for Russia in this aspect, emphasizing that these are the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Central Asian 5 and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

As for whether European countries will be able to play this role, the minister noted that Europe will not be Russia’s partner for at least another generation, adding that in practice this is felt on a daily basis.