Georgian President vetoes foreign agents bill

18 May. 18:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: press service of the President of Georgia

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili used her veto power regarding the law “On Transparency of Foreign Influence” and demanded from the parliament to repeal it, calling it “Russian” and obstructing Georgia on its European path.

Today, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili held a briefing at which she stated that she exercised her right to veto the law “On Transparency of Foreign Influence,” which the Georgian parliament adopted in the third reading.

“Today, I vetoed a “Russian” law. This law is Russian in its essence and spirit. It contradicts our constitution and all European standards, therefore it represents an obstacle to our European path. This veto is legally competent and will be handed over to the parliament today. This law is not subject to any changes or improvements, so the veto is very simple. This law must be repealed,”

- Salome Zurabishvili said.

Simultaneously, the leader of the country’s ruling Georgian Dream – Democratic Georgia party, Irakli Garibashvili, said that the party is ready for dialogue, and the president’s veto is the best reason for this.

“The team is ready for discussion and, if procedurally there is no other way out, a veto will be the way out. Within the veto, it is possible to find a solution that will defuse this situation. If all parties accept what needs to be accepted, this, in my opinion, will be ideal,”

- Irakli Garibashvili said.

Earlier, the ruling Georgian Dream party proposed to formulate amendments to the bill after Zurabishvili vetoed it, noting that the president's veto would be symbolic, since the ruling party has enough votes to challenge it.