Head of Alagirsky district imprisoned

18 May. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, by the district court’s of the capital of North Ossetia decision, the head of the Alagirsky district of the republic was arrested for two months for abuse of power. The official was detained yesterday for giving away land for use almost for free.

The head of the local government administration of the Alagirsky district of North Ossetia, German Gagiev, will spend the next two months behind bars. The relevant decision was made today by the Leninsky District Court of Vladikavkaz, the press service of the Russian State Criminal Investigation Department for the Republic reports.

“The Leninsky District Court of Vladikavkaz chose a preventive measure in the form of detention for a period of two months against the head of the local government administration,”

- the Investigative Committee for North Ossetia reported.

As investigators found out, on August 4, 2022, the district administration issued a permit for the construction of a capital facility on a leased land plot with an area of over 9,000 square meters. Gagiev, knowing that the construction was not capital, signed a permit for its commissioning. Thus, the land plot was transferred to the ownership for reduced cost.