Dagestan to provide OIC countries with farmers’ products

18 May. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Dagestan will soon increase the supply of its agricultural products to Islamic countries. Dagestan lamb, grown according to halal canons, is in particular demand in Iran, Iraq, Türkiye and Kazakhstan.

Dagestan will soon increase export supplies of local farmers' products to the countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), where it is increasingly popular, the Chairman of the Government of Dagestan, Abdulmuslim Abdulmuslimov, said.

“Our producers presented crop products, tomatoes and livestock products, including lamb, at the International Economic Forum “Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum”. they are in great demand,”

- Abdulmuslim Abdulmuslimov said.

Dagestan has long-established production of high-quality organic products that are grown according to world standard requirements: the region has a halal certification system, and this allows to supply the products to Islamic countries.