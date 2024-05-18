Kazakhstan starts growing Turkish bananas

18 May. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Kazakh farmers decided to grow Turkish bananas, and almost all the seedlings of exotic plants took root in their greenhouses. The first harvest will amount to 600 tons, and greenhouse bananas are just the beginning.

The management of the Kazakh company GenCroup Qazagstan decided to grow tropical fruits after its CEO Timur Uteshev got acquainted with the work of such a farm in Türkiye and decided to try it in Kazakhstan, since the climate is very similar.

The company built the first industrial greenhouse in the Sayram district of the Turkestan region and purchased plant seedlings in Türkiye, where the business has already been put into production. The innovative project turned out to be successful - soon Kazakh farmers will harvest the first 600 tons of bananas.

”Of course, Turkish agronomists helped. They came to Kazakhstan, studied the soil. Kazakh farmers brought four trucks with humus,”

- the managing director of the company, Islam Aliyev, said.