Shootout in Armenian Hrazdan leaves people dead

18 May. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

This evening, residents of the Armenian city of Hrazdan initiated a shootout, as a result of which two men were killed, another is hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

In the city of Hrazdan, the administrative center of the Kotayk province of Armenia, a shootout took place this evening. Local residents did not manage to find common language, the local media informs.

The shooting began around 19:00 (18:00 Moscow time) directly near the city church, almost in the city center. Law enforcement officers who arrived at the scene discovered the body of a man with a gun lying down next to him. His car was parked nearby.

Before the police arrived, the ambulance crew had hospitalized two men with gunshot wounds. One of them died in the surgery, thus, becoming the second victim of the incident.

Investigators and police are currently working at the scene to determine the identities of the wounded and those killed. A criminal case has been initiated into the shooting.