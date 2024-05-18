Russian Geographical Society branch opens in Anapa

18 May. 22:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Geographical Society branch opened in Anapa. Its employees will oversee the creation of Russia's first Imperial Park in the city and the development of the "Golden Ring of the Bosporan Kingdom" tourism project.

The Kuban resort of Anapa now has its own branch of the Russian Geographical Society (RGS). It is the 25th RGS branch in the Krasnodar Territory.

The Anapa branch of the Russian Geographical Society was headed by the deputy chairman of the Anapa Council, director of the branch of the Moscow Pedagogical State University, Elena Nekrasova.

The new organization has a lot of work to do, especially considering that the first Imperial Society Park in Russia is being created in Anapa. In addition, the resort city is located on the route of the “Golden Ring of the Bosporan Kingdom”, a new Russian tourism project.

The Russian Geographical Society has long been working in the resort region, but until now it did not have its own branch.