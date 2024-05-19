Azerbaijan and Iran open two hydroelectric complexes on Araz River

19 May. 12:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Sunday, May 19, a meeting between the presidents of the two countries, Ilham Aliyev and Ebrahim Raisi, began on the border of Azerbaijan and Iran. This was stated in a message posted on the website of the Azerbaijani leader.

At these moments, the ceremony of commissioning the Khudafarin hydroelectric complex and the opening of the Giz Galasi hydroelectric complex, built on the Araz River, is taking place with the participation of the two Presidents.



Hydroelectric complexes on the Araz River

This project involves the construction of two hydroelectric complexes and hydroelectric power stations, Khudafarin with an installed capacity of 100 MW and Giz Galasi with an installed capacity of 40 MW.

This hydroelectric complex became the largest project for the northwestern regions of Iran bordering Azerbaijan.