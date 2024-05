19 May. 13:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The King of Saudi Arabia was hospitalized in Jeddah. This was stated in a message released by the Saudi news agency SPA on May 19 .

Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, who turns 89 this year, has been suffering from joint pain and high fever recently.

On Sunday, he has taken to the hospital for a thorough medical examination.

Let us remind you that the monarch already underwent a routine health check at the end of last month. It was later reported that this was a "routine check".