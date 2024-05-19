Tunnel between Eastern and Western Georgia to operate in special mode

19 May. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

In the next few days, the Gori tunnel in Georgia will operate in a special mode. This was stated in a statement by the Roads Department of the Ministry of Regional Development of the country.

Limitations in the operation of the tunnel, which connects Eastern and Western Georgia, are due to planned maintenance work.

The department noted that next Tuesday, May 21, the traffic of all types of vehicles will be prohibited in the tunnel in the Senaki-Tbilisi direction from 01:00 to 07:00. In the opposite direction and during the same time period, the tunnel will be closed on May 23 and 24.

Drivers are asked to temporarily use alternative routes.