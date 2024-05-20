Iran's President dies

20 May. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to official data, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi died as a result of a hard landing of a helicopter. Everyone who was on board the helicopter also died: the head of the Republic's Foreign Ministry, the head of the province of East Azerbaijan and the Friday imam of the city of Tabriz.

“We belong to Allah and to Him we will return,”

– Vice President of Iran Mohsen Mansouri said.

The helicopter carrying the president, which was heading to the border region to inaugurate the Khoda Afarin Dam, crashed on its way back to Tabriz.