Ilham Aliyev conveys condolences over death of Iranian President

20 May. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Ilham Aliyev sent a letter to Ali Khamenei. He expressed condolences over the death of the Iranian President, as well as the delegation accompanying him.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a letter to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei. The text of the message was published on the website of the head of state.

In the letter, Ilham Aliyev expressed condolences in connection with the death of Iranian leader Ebrahim Raisi, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and other people as a result of the plane crash.

The President noted that the Iranian people have lost an outstanding statesman who selflessly served his country throughout his life.