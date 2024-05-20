Raisi, Abdollahian were reliable friends of Russia, Lavrov says

20 May. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry expresses condolences in connection with the death of the Iranian President and the head of the country's Foreign Ministry in a helicopter crash. Their role in strengthening cooperation between Moscow and Tehran is priceless.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, headed by Sergey Lavrov, expresses condolences over the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

Yesterday, the Iranian president, the head of the foreign ministry and other officials died in a helicopter crash in East Azerbaijan province. Among 9 people who were on board, there are no survivors.

“We will always remember these outstanding political figures as true patriots of the Islamic Republic, who firmly defended the interests of their state and gave their lives in selfless service to the Motherland. In Russia, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian were known as true, reliable friends of our country. Their role in strengthening mutually beneficial Russian-Iranian cooperation and trusting partnership is priceless,”

– Lavrov said.