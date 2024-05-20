Israel denies involvement in Raisi's death

20 May. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

In an interview with Reuters, an Israeli official said that the authorities of the Jewish state had nothing to do with the helicopter crash in which the Iranian president died. "It wasn't us," he said.

The authorities of the Jewish state declared no involvement in the crash of the helicopter with the Iranian president.

“Israel is not involved in the crash of the Iranian President’s helicopter. It wasn't us,"

– an Israeli official said in an interview with Reuters.

The leadership of the radical Palestinian group Hamas expressed condolences over the death of the head of Iran.