EU conveys condolences to Iran

20 May. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The authorities of the European Union expressed condolences to Iran in connection with the death of the country's leader and members of the delegation.

The President of the European Union, Charles Michel, on his account on the X social network, published post with condolences to the Islamic Republic of Iran in connection with the death of the country's President Ebrahim Raisi, the passengers and crew of a helicopter that crashed on Sunday on the border of Iran and Azerbaijan.

“The EU expresses its deepest condolences over the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, as well as members of their delegation and the helicopter crew. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims,”

– Charles Michel wrote.

The crash occurred 30 km from the border of the Republic of Azerbaijan after the Iranian delegation was returning from the Azerbaijan Republic, where the opening of a hydroelectric complex on the Araz River took place led by the country’s leader Ilham Aliyev.