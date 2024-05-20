Poor weather conditions caused Raisi’s helicopter crash

20 May. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Iranian media

The Iranian President's plane made a hard landing, killing everyone on board due to unfavorable weather conditions, an Iranian diplomat said.

Iranian Ambassador to Minsk Alireza Sanei revealed the cause of the crash of President Ebrahim Raisi's helicopter.

According to the diplomat, the hard landing was due to unfavorable weather conditions.

The wreckage of the helicopter was found in the mountains at an altitude of 2,500 meters. 9 people that were on board died. The bodies of the victims have been identified. There is no need to conduct genetic testing.

The funeral of the victims of the crash, including the President of the Islamic Republic, will take place tomorrow in the city of Tabriz.