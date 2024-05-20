NATO expresses condolences to Iran over death of president

20 May. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Dinara Khairova

The North Atlantic Alliance expressed condolences to the citizens of Iran after the tragic death of the country's leader and other high-ranking officials of the republic.

NATO official Farah Dakhlallah published on her account on the X social network the words of condolences for the citizens of Iran in connection with the death of the country’s president and other officials of the republic.

“We express our condolences to the people of Iran for the death of President Raisi, Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian and others who perished in the helicopter crash,”

– Farah Dakhlallah wrote.

The helicopter carrying the Iranian leader and a number of high-ranking officials crashed on Sunday evening near the Iran-Azerbaijan border.