What did Raisi do as President of Iran?

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who died yesterday in a helicopter crash, had been in office for less than three years. During his reign, the Islamic Republic took a number of important steps in domestic and foreign policy. Among them are stabilizing the economy, improving relations with neighboring countries, as well as joining the SCO and BRICS.

Vestnik Kavkaza spoke with senior researcher at the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, candidate of historical sciences Yelena Dunaeva about what Iran managed to achieve under Raisi’s rule.

Domestic policy

Firstly, the expert noted that Raisi’s reign was very difficult, but with its positive aspects.

“Undoubtedly, there were attempts by the government to defuse the economic crisis and reduce the level of economic tension. The most significant achievement was that after 2021, the country reached positive rates of economic growth. Mainly, of course, it became possible due to the oil sales to foreign countries markets, but we cannot ignore the fact that non-oil exports were actively developing at that time. Its development was encouraged by the government and brought the country certain foreign exchange income,” the expert said.

Foreign policy

The senior researcher at the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences emphasized that several important steps were taken during Raisi’s presidency.

“Undoubtedly, it is necessary to recognize the foreign policy successes of the Raisi government. Having taken an Eastward direction from the very beginning, the country was focused on developing relations with China, Russia, and India. In this regard, numerous essential steps were taken. Iran became a member of the SCO and signed the free trade agreement with the EAEU, and, what is significant, agreed to reduce preferential tariffs. For Iran, it is of value, since with a very small number of states it reduces the customs tariffs that on average reach 30%,” the expert said.

Yelena Dunaeva recalled that Iran has also intensified its relations with Pakistan and India.