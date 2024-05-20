Over 3,000 people to settle in Jabrayil region

20 May. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

More than 3,000 former IDPs will be resettled in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district at the first stage, head of the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts Ilhamiya Rzayeva said.

According to her, 149 private houses will be built to resettle 542 people in the village of Boyuk Marjanli.

"The houses under construction have two, three, four and five rooms. According to the master plan, the total area of the village is 362 hectares. Two schools and five kindergartens will be built in Boyuk Marjanli village," Rzayeva said.

She added that nearly 1000 private houses and several multi-story block buildings will be built for 4,428 residents in Karkhulu village. Besides, the village will have two full secondary schools and four kindergartens.

A total of 242 private dwellings will be built for 1,016 residents in the village of Sarijalli.

Rzayeva added that 590 private residences will be built for 2,360 village residents in Mashanli village