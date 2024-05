20 May. 17:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will be buried in his hometown of Mashhad after he was killed in a helicopter crash yesterday, Fars reported.

Memorial ceremonies for Raisi are planned in Iran for May 21. A ceremony is planned in the north-west in the provincial capital of Tabris.

Raisi was killed on May 19 in a helicopter crash with eight other people. They had crashed in dense fog in the mountains over East Azerbaijan Province.