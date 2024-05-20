Iran to hold mass processions in memory of slain president

20 May. 18:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian people will hold mass processions across the country to honor the memory of fallen President Ebrahim Raisi, Iran's Fars news agency reported.

The people of Iran will gather across the country on May 20 evening to hold processions in memory of those killed in the helicopter crash.

In Tehran, the procession will start at 4:00 p.m. local time (12:30 p.m. GMT) on Valiasr Street.

A helicopter carrying Raisi crashed in Iran’s province of East Azerbaijan on May 19. All passengers and the crew of the helicopter are dead.