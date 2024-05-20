Turkish leader sends condolences over Raisi's death

20 May. 19:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan issued a message of condolences over the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.

Erdoğan said that “may Allah bless Raisi, Iranian Foreign Minister and other persons who died in the crash.

The Tuskih leader described Raisi as his “counterpart and brother.”

“I extend my condolences to Islamic Republic of Iran’s religious leader Mr. Ali Hamaney, friendly and brotherly people of Iran, its government, families of Mr. Raisi and others,” Erdogan said.

He expressed his “deepest condolences” to the Iranian people and government, including the country’s religious leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and to the families of the deceased.