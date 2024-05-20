Khamenei declares five-day mourning following Raisi's death

20 May. 20:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared a five-day national mourning for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and several high-ranking Iranian officials killed in a helicopter crash, the Iranian media reported.

"With deep sorrow and regret, I have received the bitter news of the martyrdom-like demise of the people's President...Ebrahim Raisi and his esteemed entourage," Khamenei said.

A helicopter carrying Raisi crashed in Iran’s province of East Azerbaijan on May 19. All passengers and the crew of Raisi’s helicopter died.