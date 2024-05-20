Khamenei declares five-day mourning following Raisi's death

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared a five-day national mourning for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and several high-ranking Iranian officials killed in a helicopter crash, the Iranian media reported.
"With deep sorrow and regret, I have received the bitter news of the martyrdom-like demise of the people's President...Ebrahim Raisi and his esteemed entourage," Khamenei said.
A helicopter carrying Raisi crashed in Iran’s province of East Azerbaijan on May 19. All passengers and the crew of Raisi’s helicopter died.
"I announce five days of public mourning and express my condolences to the dear people of Iran," Khamenei said.