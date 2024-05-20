Iran to hold early presidential election on June 28

20 May. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

An extraordinary election to the post of the president of Iran will be held on June 28, chair of the Iranian Election Headquarters Mohsen Eslami said.

"June 28 is the date for the fourteenth [in Iran’s history] presidential election," Eslami said.

According to the chair of the Iranian Election Headquarters, The Guardian Council was asked to start registering presidential candidates before May 28, Mehr reported.

A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi crashed in Iran’s province of East Azerbaijan on May 19. Also on board were Iran’s top diplomat, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Governor of East Azerbaijan Malek Rahmati and Tabriz Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Al-e-Hashem. All passengers and the crew of Raisi’s helicopter died.

Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber assumed the power of the interim president of the Islamic republic until the elections.