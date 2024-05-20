Iran’s acting Foreign Minister appointed

20 May. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani has been appointed as Iran's acting top diplomat following the death of Iranian FM Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a helicopter crash.

The decision was taken in today's extraordinary meeting of the Iranian Cabinet.

Kani, who has served as the deputy foreign minister for political affairs since 2021 and the lead nuclear negotiator, will hold the position until new elections are held in 50 days.

During this time, a council comprising the first vice president himself, speaker of the parliament, and the chief of the judiciary will make arrangements for holding new elections.