Putin holds phone conversation with Iran

20 May. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a telephone conversation with Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber (acting head of the republic’s executive branch), the Kremlin press service said.

"Russian President offered Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Mohammad Mokhber and all the Iranian people his deepest condolences over the tragic death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and a number of other public officials of the country in a crash," the statement reads.

Putin noted that he knew Raisi well and thought highly of him as a reliable partner who made an invaluable personal contribution to expansion of friendly Moscow-Tehran ties.

Mokhber expressed sincere gratitude for words of compassion and support at this difficult time for the country.

A helicopter carrying Raisi crashed in Iran’s province of East Azerbaijan on May 19. Iran’s FM and a number of other Iranian officials were also on board.