Putin and Xi Jinping to hold another meeting

20 May. 22:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced another meeting between the Russian and Chinese leaders, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.

"We are waiting for you, dear Mr. Minister, dear friend, at the BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting in Nizhny Novgorod in less than a month. Our leaders will also meet during the SCO summit in July in Astana," Lavrov said at a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

According to the Russian top diplomat, they are preparing events to mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of Moscow-Beijing diplomatic relations.