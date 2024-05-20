Raisi's helicopter crashes due to technical failure - report

20 May. 23:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi crashed "due to a technical failure," according to Iranian media.

The helicopter crash was caused by an unspecified "technical failure" with the vehicle, IRNA reported.

On May 19, a helicopter carrying the Iranian president crashed in Iran's Eastern Azerbaijan Province. Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, East Azerbaijan Province Governor Malek Rahmati and Tabriz Imam Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem were also on board the helicopter. All passengers and crew of the helicopter were killed in the crash.