Iranian President’s funeral will be held on May 23

20 May. 23:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The funeral of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will be held on May 23 in his hometown - the city of Mashhad, Iran's Vice-President Mohsen Mansouri said.

"Ayatollah Raisi’s funeral ceremony will take place on Thursday evening at the mausoleum of Imam Reza," Mansouri said.

The Mausoleum of Imam Reza is located in Mashhad - a center of pilgrimage and one of the main shrines of the Shiites.

Mansouri was appointed head of the committee for organizing the funeral of those killed in the crash, IRIB reported.

The funerals of the politicians accompanying Raisi will be held separately in Tehran, Qom, Tabriz and in one of the cities of the South Khorasan province.

On May 19, a helicopter carrying Raisi and a number of Iranian officials crashed in Iran's Eastern Azerbaijan Province. All passengers and crew of the helicopter were killed in the crash. A commission has been created to investigate the causes of the crash.