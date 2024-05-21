Wildberries starts selling cars

21 May. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Cars are now in the list of products of the popular Wildberries marketplace. So far, only residents of the Volgograd region can buy them, the management of the online retailer reports.

Residents of the Volgograd region now have the opportunity to buy a car without visiting a car dealership, right from home by ordering it from Wildberries, the press service of the online retailer report.

"Now there is an opportunity to purchase cars from the largest Russian manufacturer on the marketplace. At the first stage of cooperation, Lada cars will be available for purchase to residents of the Volgograd region,”

- Wildberries press service said.

As Tatyana Bakalchuk, CEO of Wildberries, said, customers are ready to buy cars online, and the company wants to lead this trend. Leading automakers are also ready to invest in this area.