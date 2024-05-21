Ban on niqabs may be introduced in Russia

21 May. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The HRC proposed banning women from wearing niqabs. The State Duma noted that religious associations should be addressed on this issue.

The head of the Human Rights Council under the President of the Russian Federation, Valery Fadeev, spoke out against niqabs and called for a ban on their wearing.

The niqab is an Islamic headdress for women that completely covers the face, except of eyes.

He emphasized that a number of Central Asian countries have banned the wearing of niqabs. Fadeev said that he would discuss this issue with regional authorities and representatives of traditional Islam.

In turn, the first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on Nationalities Affairs, Ildar Gilmutdinov, added that a radical ban could aggravate the situation.

He believes that the issue requires talking to members of religious associations and authorities.