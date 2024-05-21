Ilham Aliyev visits Iranian Embassy

21 May. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The President of Azerbaijan visited the Iranian Embassy in Baku. There he expressed condolences over the death of the president of the country, Ebrahim Raisi.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev visited the Iranian embassy in Baku, the press service of the head of state reports.

In the diplomatic mission building, Ilham Aliyev expressed condolences over the death of the leader of the country, Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and others.

A plane with the President and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran on board crashed on May 19 in a mountainous area in the province of East Azerbaijan.