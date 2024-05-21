Russians chose Crimea as vacation destination

21 May. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Sofiko Georgadze/Vestnik Kavkaza

Holidays in Crimea have become one of the most affordable on the Black Sea coast this year. In 2024, 20% more tourists plan to spend vacation in the region than last year.

The tourist season in Crimea promises to be active.

According to the head of the branch of the Russian Association of Tour Operators, Boris Zelinsky, demand for bookings at the resort of peninsula has increased by 20% compared to last year.

He also noted that most often the booking depth reaches mid-summer.

“Bookings are now 15-20% ahead of last year’s figures, but a year ago, the situation with tourist flow was deplorable. Tourists are still held back by concerns about safety, which is why the depth of sales is maximum until July, with a few bookings in August. At the same time, reservations that were made can be canceled any time,”

– Boris Zelinsky said.