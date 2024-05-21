Yerevan calls success departure from Russia

21 May. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the Security Council of Armenia

The Armenian authorities accused Russia of failing to fulfill its obligations to provide military assistance and announced the search for new international partners who could provide weapons and equipment.

The security of Armenia depended heavily on Russia, the Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic Armen Grigoryan said in an interview with the Civilnet portal.

According to him, the country has now significantly reduced its dependence on the Russian Federation and has achieved great success in this direction.

“We saw that this would lead to failure. We had to introduce this tilt in the relationship in order to reduce (weapons) dependence on Russia. In terms of security, many successes have been achieved. For example, in 2020, 96% of weapons were purchased from Russia, Over the last 4 years, 96% has dropped to less than 10%, and that's reality,”

- Armen Grigoryan said.

According to Grigoryan, the country is now looking for foreign partners who could provide weapons to Armenia.

Previously, he reported that the republic was cooperating in this area with India, France and some European countries.

In addition, he emphasized that Russia did not send the republic previously purchased weapons that Armenia needed.