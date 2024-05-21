Zach Cahado to present his works in Moscow

21 May. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: press service of the Center for Creative Industries Fabrika

An exhibition of artist Zach Cahado will take place in Moscow. It will feature monumental installations. Entrance for visitors will be free.

Moscow will host a personal exhibition of artist Zach Cahado “On the Eve of Tomorrow,” the press service of the Center for Creative Industries Fabrika informs.

Monumental installations will be presented at the exhibition. The opening of the exhibition will take place on May 21 at 19:00. It will last until June 23, 2024.

Who is Zach Cahado?

Zach Cahado was born in Paterson, New Jersey. He got Master's degree in International Communications/Political Science at the Rutgers University.

Cahado participated in various group exhibitions, fairs and biennales, which took place in Moscow, Cologne, Almaty.

His works were presented at selected solo exhibitions in Chechnya, Kabardino-Balkaria, Adygea, Moscow and Saint Petersburg.