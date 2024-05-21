Putin to visit Uzbekistan

21 May. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with the President of Uzbekistan. The parties discussed the upcoming visit of the Russian leader and bilateral relations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the Kremlin press service reports.

During the conversation, the leaders of the countries discussed Putin’s future visit to Uzbekistan, as well as bilateral relations, in particular, in the trade and economic sphere.

In addition, the Russian President shared his impressions of his trip to China and his meeting with the leadership of the country.

At the end of the telephone conversation, the heads of state confirmed their desire to continue strengthening relations of alliance and strategic partnership.