Türkiye observes day of national mourning for Raisi

21 May. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye will observe a day of national mourning over the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"We have decided to declare one day of national mourning over President Raisi's passing," Erdogan said.

Raisi's helicopter crash

A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, FM Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Governor of the East Azerbaijan Province Malek Rahmati, Imam of Friday Prayer in Tabriz Muhammad Ali Ale-Hashem and the chief of the presidential guard crashed in the province of East Azerbaijan on May 19. All passengers and crew members were killed. A special commission has been created to look into the causes of the crash.