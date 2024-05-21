State Department says Iran asked U.S. for assistance after Raisi's helicopter crash

21 May. 16:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said the Iranian government asked Washington for assistance after the helicopter crash that killed Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and other officials, but it was unable to provide it due to "logistical reasons."

"We were asked for assistance by the Iranian government. We did make clear to them that we would offer assistance, as we would do in response to any request by a foreign government in this sort of situation. Ultimately, largely for logistical reasons, we were unable to provide that assistance," Matthew Miller said.

After a nightlong search operation hampered by bad weather, the Iranian top officials were declared dead on Monday morning. Dozens of emergency rescue teams were dispatched to the mountainous area in East Azerbaijan province, where the accident occurred May 19 afternoon.