Schengen visa fees to increase this summer

21 May. 17:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The European Commission adopted a decision to increase short stay Schengen visa (visa type C) fees worldwide by 12%.

The increase will apply worldwide as of June 11.

New Schengen visa fees will be 90 euros for adults (up by 10 euro) and 45 euros for children aged 6 to below 12 years of age (up by 5 euro).

The last fee update was implemented in February 2020, when the adult visa fee was increased to Euro 80 from Euro 60.

The European Commission justified the latest hike by citing inflation and the need to cover administrative costs associated with the visa process, which includes background checks, data processing, and maintaining secure entry systems.

In May, the European Commission published statistics revealing the number of visas issued in 2023 has increased by 36.3% compared to 2022.