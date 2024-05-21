Unique solar power plant to be built in Uzbekistan

21 May. 19:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) signed a $46.5 million loan to build the Nur Bukhara greenfield solar power plant and battery energy storage (BESS) facility in Uzbekistan’s Bukhara region.

This project is Central Asia’s first renewable power facility with a utility-scale battery storage system.

The Nur Bukhara power plant will use bifacial solar photovoltaic modules featuring single-axis tracking to enhance energy generation and reduce the cost per kilowatt-hour. The power plant will deliver 555 gigawatt-hours of clean energy per year, powering 55,000 households.

Uzbekistan plans to generate 25% of its power from clean energy sources by 2030.