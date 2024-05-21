Georgian Parliament: Georgia adopts same transparency regulations as EU

21 May. 19:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Parliament Vice Speaker Archil Talakvadze said Georgia needed the “same protection mechanisms” that existed in the European Union.

According to the speaker, the regulations adopted through the law by the Georgian Parliament were “similar to those effective in 15 EU member states”.

"Our country is located in a very difficult geopolitical location, so we respond accordingly to these challenges. The Parliament of Georgia adopted transparency regulations similar to those of 15 EU countries - I mean transparency registries. The protection mechanisms that Europe needs, the EU needs, Georgia needs too”, Talakvadze said.

Last week, the Georgian Parliament adopted the foreign agent bill.