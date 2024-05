21 May. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held talks with U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Deputy Director David Cohen.

"I received a delegation headed by Deputy Director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency David Cohen," Nikol Pashinyan said.

According to the PM, the issues of the Armenian-U.S. agenda and international problems were discussed at the meeting.